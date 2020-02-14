|
Thurman "Bill" Autry
Thurman "Bill" Autry, passed on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Lyon Twp., at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Lillian E. Autry of 67 years. Loving father of Cheryl Autry, Gail Florence, Lynne (Jim) Olszewski, and Karen Arslanian. Dear grandpa of Matthew, Lindsay, David, Steven, Katie, Shelby, Cameron, and the late Brian. Great grandpa of 4. Brother of Glenda and the late Temple, Julene, Burl and Durl. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial donation to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Financial Management Branch NSC Building, Room 3280 6001 Executive Blvd, MSC9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852-9531. Interment will take place at Oakland Hills Memorial Garden, Novi.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020