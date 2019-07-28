Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Timothy A. Koppin


1955 - 2019
Timothy A. Koppin Obituary
Timothy A. Koppin

Port Huron - Timothy Al Koppin died peacefully in his home, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at age 63.

Preceded in death by his dear parents, Verne and Miriam Koppin.

Loving father of Katherine Koppin and Claire (Elvis) Kesto. He was the very proud grandfather of Jeremiah, Naomi, Lydia and Josephine Kesto. Tim is also survived by his siblings; Elisabeth (Gary) Rickner, Stephen Koppin, Martha Koppin, Sarah (Greg) Monroe and Julia (Tom) Schram and his many nieces and nephews.

Tim graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He was an avid hockey fan, always rooting for his Detroit Red Wings! Tim will be remembered for his great sense of humor, easily making people laugh. He trusted Jesus for salvation and was active in his church.

A memorial service will take place in the coming weeks. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
