Timothy Alvin CasertaSterling Heights - Age 81. Born January 19, 1939 in New Orleans, LA, passed away July 11, 2020. Timothy grew up in New Orleans attending Rose Grammar School, Jesuit High School, and graduating from Loyola University. In 1961 he enlisted into the Louisiana Air National Guard at Belle Chasse and served until 1967. Following his graduation from Loyola University, Tim started working at Chrysler in 1962 and worked his way up becoming a Senior Manager of Executive Compensation, in Auburn Hills, MI. He retired in 2001. He was a wonderful man, the best son, and an unbelievable caregiver. He spent his life caring for his mother and father through all of their health problems. He was a thoughtful brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Tim felt at home living in Troy. He enjoyed his neighbors, attended St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, and took great pride in caring for his home and yard. Timothy was the beloved son of the late William and Helen (nee Bougere) Caserta. Dear brother of the late Donald Caserta (Betty). He is survived by his nephew and godson, David Caserta of Diamondhead, MS and niece MSG Diane E. Caserta (SFC Kathleen M. Bogart), of Panama City, FL. Tim was truly an extraordinarily thoughtful, kind, and gentle human being. A true patriot and the best friend a person could ever hope or dream to have. He made our world a better place and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.