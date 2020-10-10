1/1
Timothy Aurel Champagne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Aurel Champagne

(44) Adoring father of Timothy Aurel Champagne II and Aedan Xavier French. Cherished son of Maggie (Margaret) Nemes (Melvin) Kramer and Timothy Champagne. Dearest step-brother of Ilyse Champagne and Taj Von Kramer. Deeply loved grandson of Rudolph and Mary Margaret Nemes, Norene and Earl Huff, and Donald (Earl) Champagne.

Visiting Friday, October 16th, 3 until 7 pm service Charles Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile). Memorial mass Saturday 10:30 am Our Lady of Victory Church Northville. CharlesStepFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved