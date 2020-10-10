Timothy Aurel Champagne
(44) Adoring father of Timothy Aurel Champagne II and Aedan Xavier French. Cherished son of Maggie (Margaret) Nemes (Melvin) Kramer and Timothy Champagne. Dearest step-brother of Ilyse Champagne and Taj Von Kramer. Deeply loved grandson of Rudolph and Mary Margaret Nemes, Norene and Earl Huff, and Donald (Earl) Champagne.
Visiting Friday, October 16th, 3 until 7 pm service Charles Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile). Memorial mass Saturday 10:30 am Our Lady of Victory Church Northville. CharlesStepFuneralHome.com