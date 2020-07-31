Timothy F. Harris, "Timba"Farmington - age 62 passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 in Rose Township, MI. He is survived by his brother, Mike (Julie); nephews, Nicholas and Matthew (Marinna); and many cousins and friends. Sadly, he is proceeded in death by his parents, Frederick and Elaine (Schemanske), and brother, Patrick "PJ" Harris. A catholic mass, cemetery service, memorial golf outing and a celebration of his life will take place sometime early next summer after the COVID pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, Tim would want donations be made to: Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026 or Toys for Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, (248-474-5200).