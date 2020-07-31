1/1
Timothy F. "Timba" Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy F. Harris, "Timba"

Farmington - age 62 passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 in Rose Township, MI. He is survived by his brother, Mike (Julie); nephews, Nicholas and Matthew (Marinna); and many cousins and friends. Sadly, he is proceeded in death by his parents, Frederick and Elaine (Schemanske), and brother, Patrick "PJ" Harris. A catholic mass, cemetery service, memorial golf outing and a celebration of his life will take place sometime early next summer after the COVID pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, Tim would want donations be made to: Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026 or Toys for Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, (248-474-5200).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved