Timothy Michael SweeneyTampa - On Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, Timothy Michael Sweeney, age 78, passed away suddenly near his home in Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Anthony Sweeney, mother, Beatrice Haines Hann, and brother, John James Sweeney.After serving his country in the US Army, Tim joined AT&T Michigan Bell in 1964 and earned top salesman in the state of Michigan three times. During the mid-60s and 70s, he frequently raced his MGA and his Camero. He loved Sprint Car, Formula One and Nascar racing. Following his retirement, at the youthful age of 50, Tim spent his time traveling the world with his beloved wife, Kathi, and enjoying his life-long passion for racing. He was offered a job with Nascar tracking statistics, but he did not want to ruin the sport he loved by turning it into a job.Tim is survived by his wife, Kathi Sweeney, children, Garnet Palmer, Sue (Billy) DeBruhl, David Palmer, Kathy (Toby) Lasby, Melissa Palmer-Quinn, Dan (Patricia) Sweeney, Brooke (Joel) Sweeney-Pouliot and 9 grandchildren.There will be a private family service held in Tampa on Sunday, September 20th, at 9am.Donations can be made in honor of Tim to one of the following charities.Freedom Service Dogs of AmericaOperation Second Chance