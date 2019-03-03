Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Chapel
Birmingham, MI
Timothy Patrick Moriarity


Timothy Patrick Moriarity

- - December 4, 1955-December 11, 2018 Beloved Father to Michael and Patrick, Beloved son of Frances Moriarity and Robert Moriarity (Dorinda) Beloved Brother to Mary Moriarity (Kim), Nancy Moriarity (Deceased) and Susan Shepard (Tom)Beloved Uncle to Brad and Timothy

Tim had many accomplishments and was a loyal and avid fan of Michigan State and the game of Golf

A Memorial Mass has been planned for 10 AM Saturday March 16 @ Holy Name Chapel, Birmingham MI

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
