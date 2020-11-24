1/1
Timothy Regis Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Regis Sullivan

Timothy Regis Sullivan, age 77, passed away November 23, 2020 in Troy, Michigan. He was born June 25, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Matthew & LaVerne (Dowey) Sullivan. His home was at his business in the Eastern Market and Hockey was his passion. Timothy is survived by his children, Lisa (Buzz) Wlodeck, Steven (Ronda) Sullivan, Michelle (Russ) McPherson, and daughter-in-law, Laurie Sullivan; his partner, Cindy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Terry (Kathy) Sullivan and Todd (Sheryl) Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sullivan; and their son, Bill Sullivan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the East Side Youth Sports Foundation, Checks to: ESYSFoundation, 26333 Jefferson Ave Suite 102, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081. Arrangements handled by www.KaulFuenralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved