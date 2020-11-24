Timothy Regis Sullivan
Timothy Regis Sullivan, age 77, passed away November 23, 2020 in Troy, Michigan. He was born June 25, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Matthew & LaVerne (Dowey) Sullivan. His home was at his business in the Eastern Market and Hockey was his passion. Timothy is survived by his children, Lisa (Buzz) Wlodeck, Steven (Ronda) Sullivan, Michelle (Russ) McPherson, and daughter-in-law, Laurie Sullivan; his partner, Cindy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Terry (Kathy) Sullivan and Todd (Sheryl) Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sullivan; and their son, Bill Sullivan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the East Side Youth Sports Foundation, Checks to: ESYSFoundation, 26333 Jefferson Ave Suite 102, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081. Arrangements handled by www.KaulFuenralHome.com