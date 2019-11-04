|
|
Timothy Riley
Detroit - Tim Riley passed away October 25, 2019 at the age of 65; Born September 21, 1954 to Virginia Echout Riley and James Riley. He will be remembered as a loving father, avid fisherman and hunter, and was an Allstate agent for over 30 years. He leaves behind his children Danielle and Jake; his sisters, Patty Riley, Michelene Lepczyk (Jim), Janice Riley and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 8th from 4-8pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Saturday, November 9th; Instate 10:00am until the time of Mass 11:00am at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins: www.thecapuchins.org or to Full Circle: www.fullcirclefdn.org Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019