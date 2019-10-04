Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina (formerly St. Athanasius)
18720 13 Mile Road (Kelly at 13 Mile)
Roseville, MI
Timothy William Majchrzak


1958 - 2019
Timothy William Majchrzak Obituary
Timothy William Majchrzak

St. Clair - Timothy William Majchrzak deceased March 25, 2018.

Tim was born in Detroit on October 19, 1958 to Clarence and Anna Majchrzak. He leaves behind siblings: Michele (Dwight DeJean); Greg (Shelley); Linda (Tim Wagner); Marianne (Oster); Robert (Melissa); Lisa (Jeff Wagner); Jeffrey (Julia); Steven and 3 nieces and 13 nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother (2014); and siblings John (1990) and Clarisse (2008 - Paul Futterer). His father passed away on June 19, 2018, not knowing Tim had already passed away.

Tim attended St. John Berchmans and Servite schools. Tim lived on the east side of Detroit where he made many, many friends and acquaintances whom will miss him greatly. He gave us his best and biggest smile, loudest laugh, support and a hand when needed.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Pio of Pietrelcina (formerly St. Athanasius), 18720 13 Mile Road (Kelly at 13 Mile), Roseville, MI 48066.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Capuchin Mission, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
