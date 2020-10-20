TOM DROSSOS
- - October 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Argyro for 53 years. Loving father of Peter Drossos, Evangeline Sophia Ovanessian (Gabriel), Christina Drossos and the late Phyllis Drossos. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Jason and Zoe. Dear brother of Pete (Evangeline). Funeral Mass Thursday, October 22, 11:00a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302. Visitation at church begins 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial tributes to the Church or U of M Modern Greek Studies Chair, 2160 Angell Hall, 435 S State St., Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1003. A.J. Desmond & Sons (Price Chapel) 248-689-0700.
