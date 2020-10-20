1/1
Tom Drossos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOM DROSSOS

- - October 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Argyro for 53 years. Loving father of Peter Drossos, Evangeline Sophia Ovanessian (Gabriel), Christina Drossos and the late Phyllis Drossos. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Jason and Zoe. Dear brother of Pete (Evangeline). Funeral Mass Thursday, October 22, 11:00a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302. Visitation at church begins 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial tributes to the Church or U of M Modern Greek Studies Chair, 2160 Angell Hall, 435 S State St., Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1003. A.J. Desmond & Sons (Price Chapel) 248-689-0700.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved