1/1
Tommy Bruce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Bruce

Entered into rest on September 3, 2020, Age 83. Survived by spouse Glenda of 62 years, Sons Paul (Jim), Mark (Donna), John (Kathy), Kevin (Gretchen), 14 Grandchildren and 1 Great Granddaughter. Tommy was a lifelong Dearborn resident and Fordson High School graduate. He was a devoted father and husband and loved his children and grand kids. Tommy loved attending his kids and grandkids sporting events, plays and concerts. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and softball player having been inducted into the Dearborn Hall of Fame and once held the Fordson High School high jump record for 17 years. Tommy was always willing to share his garden vegetables and homemade jellies. Tommy was also past Exalted Ruler of the Dearborn Elks. Tommy will be deeply missed, yet we will still see him in those he loved and those that loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share a memory of Tommy at www.howepeterson.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved