Services
Duzak Funeral & Cremation Center
16600 W Warren Ave
Detroit, MI 48228
(313) 584-5050
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Rosinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Rosinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Rosinski Obituary
Tommy Rosinski

Brownstown - Rosinski, Tommy, age 55 passed away peacefully at his home of Brownstown on February 22.

Dearest Husband of Rosetta (Ball) and Father of Sheana, Briana, Kyle, and Cody. Tommy was a long-time employee of Detroit Diesel. Visitation Tuesday, February 25th from 6-9pm and Wednesday 10am with scripture service at 10:30am at Duzak Funeral Home on West Warren in Detroit. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in his name be named to .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -