|
|
Tommy Rosinski
Brownstown - Rosinski, Tommy, age 55 passed away peacefully at his home of Brownstown on February 22.
Dearest Husband of Rosetta (Ball) and Father of Sheana, Briana, Kyle, and Cody. Tommy was a long-time employee of Detroit Diesel. Visitation Tuesday, February 25th from 6-9pm and Wednesday 10am with scripture service at 10:30am at Duzak Funeral Home on West Warren in Detroit. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in his name be named to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020