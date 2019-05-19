Services
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Tony Ferris Obituary
Tony Ferris

Grosse Pointe Shores - Tony Ferris, age 91, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Audrey. Loving father of Dr. Mary Ferris D.O. and Georgie (Bob) Pachella. Dear grandfather of Andriana and Tony Pachella. Loved brother of Mike (Helen) Ferarolis and Dr. John (Diana) Ferris. Visitation Monday from 3-8 PM with Trisagion at 5 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd. Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236.

In state Tuesday 10 AM until funeral service 11 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit, MI. Memorial contributions to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
