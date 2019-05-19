|
Tony Ferris
Grosse Pointe Shores - Tony Ferris, age 91, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Audrey. Loving father of Dr. Mary Ferris D.O. and Georgie (Bob) Pachella. Dear grandfather of Andriana and Tony Pachella. Loved brother of Mike (Helen) Ferarolis and Dr. John (Diana) Ferris. Visitation Monday from 3-8 PM with Trisagion at 5 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd. Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236.
In state Tuesday 10 AM until funeral service 11 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit, MI. Memorial contributions to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019