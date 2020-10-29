Reverend Dr. Toussaint King Hill, Jr.
June 26, 1959 - October 27, 2020
Dr. Toussaint King Hill, Jr. was born in Detroit, Michigan, the only child of Nella Mae Hill and Rev. Toussaint King Hill, Sr. A pastor, counselor, professional speaker, administrator and education specialist with extensive senior level advisory, organizational leadership, funding and graduate level teaching experience, Dr. Hill's impact on the communities and congregations he served and the young people he mentored leaves a legacy that will bless generations to come.
Dr. Hill graduated from Morehouse College in 1981 with a double major in Religion and Political Science. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL where he was the first recipient of the William Holmes Borders fellowship, and he earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary, Dayton, OH.
Dr. Hill served as Pastor of Baptist Temple Church, Pittsburgh, PA, for fourteen years. He went on to serve as an Associate Pastor at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia, before accepting the call as senior pastor of the historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia, the spiritual home of Civil Rights icon Rev. Dr. Ralph David Abernathy. Dr. Hill served West Hunter from 2006 until his retirement in September 2020.
Dr. Hill was committed to a powerful and practical gospel that transformed lives beyond the church walls. He led a wide variety of ministries from the Protestant chaplaincy at the Allegheny County Jail, Pittsburgh, PA to serving as the first African American chaplain in the 171st AFW Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He was the only African American male to serve on the inaugural Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board. Dr. Hill loved teaching at the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) and was a devoted mentor to many young people preparing for ministry.
Dr. Hill earned numerous awards for his outstanding work, including the Outstanding Young Man of America Award, The Lyndon B. Johnson Internship sponsored by the United States House of Representatives; and featured in Essence Magazine's "Morehouse Men Five Years Later". He was appointed by former Vice President Al Gore to a commission to aid in the transformation of education in under-privileged neighborhoods. He was honored by his alma mater when he was inducted into the Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers at Morehouse College, placing him forever in the company of some of the nation's most legendary African-American pulpit voices.
Dr. Hill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Laurel Hord Hill; two sons, Toussaint King Hill, III (Miranda), and Thaddeus Kornell Hill; a granddaughter, Eden Elizabeth Hill; a goddaughter, Isabella Hord; a nephew, W. Mitchell Owens, III; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, SW Atlanta, GA 30310. A private service will be held on Sunday November 1, 2020. The private service will be live-streamed. More information at williewatkins.com