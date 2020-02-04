|
|
Tresa Marie Lamerato
Tresa Marie Lamerato age 94, passed away on February 3, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a great cook. Tresa was a fan of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers. Tresa was a founding member of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
Beloved wife of the late John Lamerato. Loving mother of John (Linda) Lamerato, Sam (Meg) Lamerato, Janice (Phillip) McCown and Jim (Helena) Lamerato. Proud grandmother of thirteen, great grandmother of nineteen and soon to be twenty. Tresa is predeceased by her twelve siblings. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI. 48071. In-state Friday, February 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. until time of mass 10:00 a.m. St. Vincent Ferrer Church 28253 Herbert St. Madison Heights, MI. 48071. Please share a memory with the family on Tresa's online guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020