Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
28253 Herbert St.
Madison Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tresa Lamerato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tresa Marie Lamerato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tresa Marie Lamerato Obituary
Tresa Marie Lamerato

Tresa Marie Lamerato age 94, passed away on February 3, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a great cook. Tresa was a fan of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers. Tresa was a founding member of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.

Beloved wife of the late John Lamerato. Loving mother of John (Linda) Lamerato, Sam (Meg) Lamerato, Janice (Phillip) McCown and Jim (Helena) Lamerato. Proud grandmother of thirteen, great grandmother of nineteen and soon to be twenty. Tresa is predeceased by her twelve siblings. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI. 48071. In-state Friday, February 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. until time of mass 10:00 a.m. St. Vincent Ferrer Church 28253 Herbert St. Madison Heights, MI. 48071. Please share a memory with the family on Tresa's online guestbook.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -