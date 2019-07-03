|
Trevor William McClintock
- - Trevor William McClintock passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 52.
Beloved husband of Cheryl. Cherished father of Trevor Jr. (Katherine), Michael (Jessica), and Troy (Jackie). Devoted grandfather of Grace and Claire. Loving brother of Tracey, Mitch (Debbie), Pat (Nicole), Brian (Ann), and Shawn (Jenny). Dearest son of Roger and Nancy Berschbach.Dearest son-in-law to Edward & Joyce Kujawski. Dearest brother-in-law to Keith (Deann), Kevin (Dani), Cherie (Vince), Tracy (Rodney), Carol and Pam (Randy). Trevor is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3 from 2-8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons 2600 Crooks Rd. Troy (248) 362-2500. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 5 at 11 AM at Armenian Congregational Church 26210 W. 12 Mile Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. Visitation at church begins 10 AM Friday.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 3, 2019