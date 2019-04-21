|
Trinidad "Trini" Laird
Warren - Trinidad "Trini" Laird, born June 1, 1947 in Agusan, Philippines, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Troy Michigan at the age of 71. She is survived by her husband of 37 years; Ken, her daughter; Kerri Abbott, her grandchildren; Sophia and Logan, a brother and sister in the Philippines and her parents-in-law; Joseph and Jearl Laird. She was preceded in death by her son; Timothy. Visitation Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 11470 Thirteen Mile Rd. (W. of Hoover Rd.). Funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019