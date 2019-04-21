Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Trinidad Laird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trinidad "Trini" Laird


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Trinidad "Trini" Laird Obituary
Trinidad "Trini" Laird

Warren - Trinidad "Trini" Laird, born June 1, 1947 in Agusan, Philippines, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Troy Michigan at the age of 71. She is survived by her husband of 37 years; Ken, her daughter; Kerri Abbott, her grandchildren; Sophia and Logan, a brother and sister in the Philippines and her parents-in-law; Joseph and Jearl Laird. She was preceded in death by her son; Timothy. Visitation Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 11470 Thirteen Mile Rd. (W. of Hoover Rd.). Funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now