Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudi Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudi Schreiber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Trudi Schreiber Obituary
Trudi Schreiber

Novi - Age 96, of Novi, died March 3, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Ervin Schreiber. Dear long-time companion to Don Walker. Loving mother of Emily (Bill Moore) Schreiber-Moore and Ernest Schreiber. Loving grandmother of Jesse Pomponio.

Cherished sister of the late Paul (Eileen) Hoberman, Late Sol (late Miriam) Hoberman, Late Belle (late Sam) Drucker and Late Bea (late David) Moss. Dear daughter and daughter-in-law of the late Max and Anna Hoberman and the late Ernest and Helen Schreiber. Also survived by loving friend Karen Rusk and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, students and friends.

Trudi taught art for 40+ years in Detroit at Henry Ford and Cass Tech high schools. After retiring, she continued her passion for art and culture as an award-winning volunteer at the DIA, Cranbrook, The Henry and the DSO. She sold her "Trudi's Treasures", unique bead and paper mache jewelry at craft shows and the DSO gift-shop. Services Tuesday 11:30 am, at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. Interment at Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now