Trudi Schreiber
Novi - Age 96, of Novi, died March 3, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Ervin Schreiber. Dear long-time companion to Don Walker. Loving mother of Emily (Bill Moore) Schreiber-Moore and Ernest Schreiber. Loving grandmother of Jesse Pomponio.
Cherished sister of the late Paul (Eileen) Hoberman, Late Sol (late Miriam) Hoberman, Late Belle (late Sam) Drucker and Late Bea (late David) Moss. Dear daughter and daughter-in-law of the late Max and Anna Hoberman and the late Ernest and Helen Schreiber. Also survived by loving friend Karen Rusk and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, students and friends.
Trudi taught art for 40+ years in Detroit at Henry Ford and Cass Tech high schools. After retiring, she continued her passion for art and culture as an award-winning volunteer at the DIA, Cranbrook, The Henry and the DSO. She sold her "Trudi's Treasures", unique bead and paper mache jewelry at craft shows and the DSO gift-shop. Services Tuesday 11:30 am, at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. Interment at Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019