Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home
49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.)
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home
49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.)
Shelby Township, MI
Shelby Township - passed away on December 4, 2019, at the age of 76, in Shelby Township. Beloved wife of 37 loving years to Daniel. Loving and devoted mother of Bill (Gail) Borgiel and Jim (Holly) Borgiel. Loving and proud grandmother of Matt (Brittany) Davis, Becky Griz, Brian (Crystal) Davis, Jaclyn, Rachelle, Jonathan and Tanner Borgiel. Loving great grandmother of Madelyn, Ella and Olivia Davis and Collin Johanson and Colton Griz and Tyler and Jaxson Davis. Dear sister of Marlene (Gino) Petitta. Special aunt of Jessica, Stephen, Gino and Danny. Predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Slusarski and her brother, Stephen Slusarski. "Mom, you are the best mom in the world. Love always and forever, Bill and Jim. Visitation for Ursula will be on Saturday from 2-8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Words of Remembrance service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy can be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
