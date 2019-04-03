Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:15 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Valaire J. St. Germain Obituary
Valaire J. St. Germain

Allen Park - Valaire J. St. Germain, age 94, March 31, 2019 of Allen Park, formerly of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Patrick (Melinda), David (Christina), Eileen (Ray) Smith and Carol (Valentine) Krawczyk. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and his brother Maurice (Marie) St. Germain. Visitation, Thursday, 2:00-8:00 PM, with Rosary Thursday at 7:15 PM at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10195 Allen Rd. (north of Goddard). In state, Friday, 11:30 AM until funeral Mass, 12 noon at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Our Lady Of Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Valaire's life may be made to the Solanus Casey Center, 1780 Mount Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. Visit his tribute at www.martenson.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
