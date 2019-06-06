Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Valentine Hostetler
Valentine M. Hostetler
1931 - 2019
- - Valentine M. Hostetler, born October 16, 1931, entered into eternal life on June 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Donald O. Hostetler. Loving mother of Susan (Michael) Waines.

Dear sister of MaryLou Ramano. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate Valentine's life.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
