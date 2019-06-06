|
|
Valentine M. Hostetler
- - Valentine M. Hostetler, born October 16, 1931, entered into eternal life on June 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Donald O. Hostetler. Loving mother of Susan (Michael) Waines.
Dear sister of MaryLou Ramano. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate Valentine's life.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019