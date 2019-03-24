|
Valentino Louis "Tino" Asquini
Livonia - Valentino Louis "Tino" Asquini passed peacefully in his sleep on March 19, 2019, at age 94. Tino was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Lou. He was the beloved father of Michele (Steve) MacWilliams and Jay (Lisa) Asquini, cherished nonno of Lina (Todd) Roeser, Carl Asquini, Ryan MacWilliams, Reid (Andrea) MacWilliams and dear bis-nonno of Kate Roeser. A 1942 graduate of Detroit Mackenzie High School, Tino was captain of the football team and class president. He then graduated from Wayne State University where he also played football. Tino served honorably in World War II and the Korean War where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant and received medals for Good Conduct and Service and for his duty in the American Campaign. He retired in 1987 from a career in the purchasing department at Ford Motor Company. Tino loved golf, skiing, carving and shopping--a true buyer to the end. He cherished time with his family and many friends at the "Mountain House" at Schuss Mountain, and especially loved Christmas time when he'd champion the phrase "You're going to be so surprised!".
Tino was the patriarch of the Asquini family in North America and leaves many friends and family in Michigan, Canada and Italy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Tino's honor may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019