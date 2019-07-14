Services
St Isidore's Church
18201 23 Mile Rd
Macomb, MI 48042
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd
Macomb, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd
Macomb, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Granowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Bernice Granowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Bernice Granowicz Obituary
Valerie Bernice Granowicz

Macomb - Valerie Bernice Granowicz passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 52. Valerie is survived by her Loving Husband, Dennis; Dear Children, Nicholas, Madison, and her precious pup Max; Mother Christine Lysaght, and Dear Brother John Lysaght. Dear Sister-in-law to Debbie Granowicz, Denise Smith, Don (Sandy) Granowicz, and Doug (Deanne) Granowicz. Dear Aunt to Zachary (Allison) Smith, Jonathon and Gaven Lysaght, Courtney and Taylor Smith, Brittany, Brooklyn, Lexi, Isabel, and Ethan Granowicz. Great Aunt to Melody and Rose Smith. She is preceded in death by her Father, John Lysaght; and Dear Brother, Matthew Lysaght.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd, Macomb. Instate period is at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes can be made in Valerie's honor to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, , and Henry Ford Hospice.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.