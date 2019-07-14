|
|
Valerie Bernice Granowicz
Macomb - Valerie Bernice Granowicz passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 52. Valerie is survived by her Loving Husband, Dennis; Dear Children, Nicholas, Madison, and her precious pup Max; Mother Christine Lysaght, and Dear Brother John Lysaght. Dear Sister-in-law to Debbie Granowicz, Denise Smith, Don (Sandy) Granowicz, and Doug (Deanne) Granowicz. Dear Aunt to Zachary (Allison) Smith, Jonathon and Gaven Lysaght, Courtney and Taylor Smith, Brittany, Brooklyn, Lexi, Isabel, and Ethan Granowicz. Great Aunt to Melody and Rose Smith. She is preceded in death by her Father, John Lysaght; and Dear Brother, Matthew Lysaght.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd, Macomb. Instate period is at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes can be made in Valerie's honor to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, , and Henry Ford Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019