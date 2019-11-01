|
Valerie Jo Peardon (nee Abramson)
55, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul for 34 years; mother of Natalie Kenyon (Kyle); Matthew and Michael; proud and beloved grandmother of six Kenyon kids-Anthony, Charles, Robert, Kiley, Jacob and Nathan; loving sister of Rob Abramson (dec) dearly loved daughter of Robert (dec) and Nancy Abramson; Precious child of God. Valerie's Smile Lit Up the World. Visit Nov 5 from 2-8 at Kaatz Hamilton-Mt. Clemens. Mass 10 a.m. Nov 6 at SanFrancesco Church. Kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019