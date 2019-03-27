Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Sarkady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Lee Sarkady

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Velma Lee Sarkady Obituary
Velma Lee Sarkady

Northville - Age 89.

Passed away on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of John Sarkady. Loving mother of Nancy Goodnough (Ronald) and Jeffrey Sarkady, grandmother of Jeremy Goodnough, Robin Esquibel (Aaron), Lauren Bemben (Christopher), Elizabeth Sarkady, Kathleen Sarkady. Dear great-grandmother of Kaleigh Esquibel, Aaron Esquibel Jr., Olivia Goodnough, Lucas Esquibel and Maximus Esquibel. Faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Church secretary for over 30 years. Loved by so many. Visitation Thursday 10 am at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop - Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Road, (at 7 Mile Rd) until time of service at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church of Redford, 14350 Wormer, Redford, 48239. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now