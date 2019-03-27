|
Velma Lee Sarkady
Northville - Age 89.
Passed away on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of John Sarkady. Loving mother of Nancy Goodnough (Ronald) and Jeffrey Sarkady, grandmother of Jeremy Goodnough, Robin Esquibel (Aaron), Lauren Bemben (Christopher), Elizabeth Sarkady, Kathleen Sarkady. Dear great-grandmother of Kaleigh Esquibel, Aaron Esquibel Jr., Olivia Goodnough, Lucas Esquibel and Maximus Esquibel. Faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Church secretary for over 30 years. Loved by so many. Visitation Thursday 10 am at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop - Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Road, (at 7 Mile Rd) until time of service at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church of Redford, 14350 Wormer, Redford, 48239. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019