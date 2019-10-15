|
|
Vera Clayton
Eastpointe - Vera T. Clayton (nee Sausle), age 91, October 14, 2019. Loving and devoted wife of the late Robert for 48 years. Dear mother of Karen (Daniel) Moceri. Sister of the late Edward P. Sausle. Aunt of Luanne (Alvin) Treadway. Vera is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 1-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Family will receive friends Monday at 11:30 AM until time of service 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019