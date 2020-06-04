Dr. Vera E. MilzTroy - Age 79, passed away May 26, 2020. Born in Detroit February 24, 1941 to the late Raymond and Esther Milz.Vera graduated from Wayne State University with a bachelor's degree, later earning her master's degree from the University of Michigan, and finally her doctorate from the University of Arizona. A lifelong educator, Vera taught first in the South Redford Schools before moving to the Bloomfield Hills School District. An innovator in the field of elementary school reading, Vera published many articles and books on her methods and was a much sought after speaker at education conferences in the US and abroad.In addition to her love of books and reading, Vera was an devoted quilter and doll collector, both hobbies often reflecting her love of characters from her favorite children's authors. She was also an avid traveler, including a trip around the world at the conclusion of her doctorate studies.Her friends wish to thank the doctors, nurses and aids at Beaumont Troy, and Dina Hurnevich and her staff at Alliance Senior Care. We thank Vera's neighbors and friends for their loving devotion and care in her time of need. We are grateful to Pastor Lois Clark for her devoted vigilance and are especially grateful to Pastor Tom Sayers and his wife Lois.Vera's dissertation included a favorite quote of hers:"It is better to do something than to do nothing.It is better to be something than nothing.It is better to know than not to know.It is better to be than not to be."(Highwater, 1997, p. 54)Funeral arrangements by A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, Troy, MI. Burial will take place at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia, MI. A celebration of life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Community Christian Church, c/o Pastor Tom Sayers, 47547 Cheryl Ct., Shelby Twp., MI 48315 are appreciated.View obituary and sign tribute wall at