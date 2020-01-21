Services
Vera Ellen (Cikity) Bodurka

Vera Ellen Bodurka (Cikity)

August 17, 1949 -

January 19, 2020

Beloved wife of Ronald Bodurka. Dearest mother of Derek Bodurka (Jennifer). Adoring grandmother to Peter Bodurka. Daughter of the late George and Anna Cikity. Dear sister to Dolores Gaston (Lawrence), the late Ronald Cikity, the late Georgiann Belsky (Donald). Wonderful aunt to Lisa Berryman (Daryl) and Ellen Tatone (John) and great aunt to Julia, Ryan and Nikolas Tatone. Dear friend to many. Visitation Wednesday 4-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt and Merriman), Livonia. Funeral services Thursday, with a gathering at 10:00am until the time of Mass10:30am at St.-Genevieve-St. Maurice Catholic Church, 29015 Jamison Street, Livonia. Memorial donations may be directed to Angela Hospice www.angelahospice.org.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
