Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St, Linus Catholic Church
25500 Hass
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St, Linus Catholic Church
25500 Hass
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernadine Lis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernadine Ann Lis


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernadine Ann Lis Obituary
Vernadine Ann Lis

Dearborn Heights - Age 71 July 13, 2019. Loving mom, "Ma", to Jon (Nancy) and Bernadette. Caregiver to her cherished canine family members, Myles and Louie. Vern took great pride in maintaining her beautiful home and yard. She became a friend to everyone she met. Anyone who walked through her door was greeted with a warm smile, a plate of delicious treats, and a hot cup of coffee. Vern had a wonderfully creative mind and was a talented artist who donated her time to restore and paint religious statues for the Church. This world has lost a beautiful soul, but Vern has now found peace as she joins Dennis, her beloved husband of 45 years, in heaven. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home,1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Friday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at St, Linus Catholic Church, 25500 Hass, Dearborn Heights. www,santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now