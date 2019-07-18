|
Vernadine Ann Lis
Dearborn Heights - Age 71 July 13, 2019. Loving mom, "Ma", to Jon (Nancy) and Bernadette. Caregiver to her cherished canine family members, Myles and Louie. Vern took great pride in maintaining her beautiful home and yard. She became a friend to everyone she met. Anyone who walked through her door was greeted with a warm smile, a plate of delicious treats, and a hot cup of coffee. Vern had a wonderfully creative mind and was a talented artist who donated her time to restore and paint religious statues for the Church. This world has lost a beautiful soul, but Vern has now found peace as she joins Dennis, her beloved husband of 45 years, in heaven. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home,1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Friday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at St, Linus Catholic Church, 25500 Hass, Dearborn Heights. www,santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019