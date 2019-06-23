|
|
Verne and Miriam Koppin
Novi - Verne died March 2, 2019, and Miriam died September 9, 2018. Loving parents of Elisabeth (Gary) Rickner, Stephen Koppin, Martha Koppin, Timothy Koppin, Sarah (Gregory) Monroe, and Julia (Thomas) Schram. Proud grandparents of Amy Langdon, Joel Rickner, Katharine Koppin, Claire Kesto, Daniel Monroe, Miriam Wiard, and Benjamin Schram and great grandparents of Martha Ann, Elinor, and James Langdon, and Jeremiah, Naomi, Lydia, and Josephine Kesto. The Memorial Service for Verne & Miriam Koppin will be held Friday, June 28th at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian, 5171 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake, MI 48324. The family will gather with friends at 10 AM until the 11 AM service. To share a memory or read complete obituary, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019