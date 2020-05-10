Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Verne Mepham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verne Gerald Mepham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verne Gerald Mepham Obituary
Verne Gerald Mepham

Dearborn Heights - April 22, 2020, Age 92. Beloved husband of Doris for 66 years, Dear father of Theresa (Terri) (Brian) Harleton, Annette (David) Longtine, Patricia (Patti) Mepham and Gerald Mepham. Grandfather of Brian (Meredith) Harleton, Erin (William) Gao, Kevin Harleton, Lee Longtine, Marie (Chris) Schlaupitz, Meagan (Scott) Lanigan, Amy (Thomas) Bykowski and Christopher Mepham. Great grandfather of Jacob, Caden, Sammy, Lela, Lucas, Scotty, James, Mabel and Walter. Brother of James Ferguson and John Ferguson and the late Theresa Samuel and Violet Centella. Also, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Verne was a WWII member of US Air Force, a member of St. Dunstan Ushers; teacher to public school catechists, and a member of Alhambra Fraternal Organization and Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer of AARP tax program. He enjoyed music, dancing and playing cards. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by family, friends and these groups. Rest in peace! www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 10 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -