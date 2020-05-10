|
Verne Gerald Mepham
Dearborn Heights - April 22, 2020, Age 92. Beloved husband of Doris for 66 years, Dear father of Theresa (Terri) (Brian) Harleton, Annette (David) Longtine, Patricia (Patti) Mepham and Gerald Mepham. Grandfather of Brian (Meredith) Harleton, Erin (William) Gao, Kevin Harleton, Lee Longtine, Marie (Chris) Schlaupitz, Meagan (Scott) Lanigan, Amy (Thomas) Bykowski and Christopher Mepham. Great grandfather of Jacob, Caden, Sammy, Lela, Lucas, Scotty, James, Mabel and Walter. Brother of James Ferguson and John Ferguson and the late Theresa Samuel and Violet Centella. Also, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Verne was a WWII member of US Air Force, a member of St. Dunstan Ushers; teacher to public school catechists, and a member of Alhambra Fraternal Organization and Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer of AARP tax program. He enjoyed music, dancing and playing cards. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by family, friends and these groups. Rest in peace! www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 10 to May 17, 2020