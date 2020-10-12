1/1
Verne R. Paxton
Verne R. Paxton, 84, October 12, 2020. Longtime resident of Royal Oak, MI and accomplished Certified Public Accountant. Proud of his mission serving others through AA for over 30 years. Devoted husband of Neva "Becky" (nee Sawyer) for 64 years. Loving father of Thomas (Carol), Peter (Betty), Todd (Pamela), Sarah Kalil, and Joseph (Patty). Proud grandpa of Joseph, Nicholas, Karen, Luca, Susan, Hannah, Zachary, Josie, Lily, Jacob, and many great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday from 3-8pm with a 7pm Memorial Service at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to donor's choice.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
