Verne T. Koppin
Novi - March 2, 2019, Age 99, passed peacefully at home. Preceded in death by his wife, Miriam, on September 9, 2018. Loving father of Elisabeth (Gary) Rickner, Stephen Koppin, Martha Koppin, Timothy Koppin, Sarah (Gregory) Monroe, and Julia (Thomas) Schram. Proud grandfather of Amy Langdon, Joel Rickner, Katharine Koppin, Claire Kesto, Daniel Monroe, Miriam Wiard, and Benjamin Schram and great grandfather of Martha Ann, Elinor, James Langdon, Jeremiah, Naomi, Lydia, and Josephine Kesto. Verne was a graduate of Wheaton College (Illinois) where he met his wife of 73 years. He was the retired president of Creative Industries of Detroit, an automotive and aerospace supplier. Verne was honored to serve his country in the US Navy during WWII. He was an avid sports enthusiast throughout his life. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, and most importantly, his devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The Memorial Service for Verne & Miriam Koppin will be held Friday, June 28th at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian, 5171 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake, MI 48324. The family will gather with friends at 10 AM until the 11 AM service. Memorials to Laban Ministries International or Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019