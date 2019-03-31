|
Verner Bodker
- - Bodker, Verner; Feb 21, 1925-March 27, 2019. Husband of the late Ruth May, Father of Chris (Geraldine) Bodker and Greg (Linda) Bodker Grandfather of Erik (Aliisa) Bodker, Andrew (Tammy) Bodker, Elizabeth (Oscar) Roque, Great-Grandfather of Elena and Armondo Roque. Brother of the late Jorgen (Alice) Bodker and Vivan Beard. Ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery In June. Arrangements: Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, Reese, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019