Services
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Reese
9940 Saginaw St
Reese, MI 48757
(989) 868-4421
Resources
More Obituaries for Verner Bodker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verner Bodker


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verner Bodker Obituary
Verner Bodker

- - Bodker, Verner; Feb 21, 1925-March 27, 2019. Husband of the late Ruth May, Father of Chris (Geraldine) Bodker and Greg (Linda) Bodker Grandfather of Erik (Aliisa) Bodker, Andrew (Tammy) Bodker, Elizabeth (Oscar) Roque, Great-Grandfather of Elena and Armondo Roque. Brother of the late Jorgen (Alice) Bodker and Vivan Beard. Ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery In June. Arrangements: Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, Reese, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now