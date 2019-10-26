|
Veronica L. Plewa
Holland, OH - Veronica L. Plewa, 90, of Holland, OH, passed away on October 25, 2019 after a long illness. She was courageous and resilient throughout her many medical adventures. Those who had the pleasure to know her were enamored by her sweetness, keen mind and great sense of humor.
Veronica was born in Detroit MI to Aniela and Joseph Zwolak on January 26, 1929. During her youth she enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, dancing, sewing, ceramic arts, baking and singing in the Polish choir Lutnia where she developed life-long friendships. She had a college degree and worked as an administrative assistant at Excello and on several political campaigns. Veronica met her beloved husband Cass at a church dance, married him in 1956 and together they devoted themselves to educating their children and enjoying their summer vacations travelling across the United States. They eventually retired to a home in Canadian Lakes in Stanwood, MI. She enjoyed watching mysteries, medical shows and stock market reports, loved animals and had a fascination for natural healing and nutrition. Veronica was a dedicated housewife, loving mother and proud grandmother. She adored her children, grandchildren and their pet dogs.
Veronica was preceded in death by her parents, Aniela and Joseph; brothers, Edward (Josephine), Adolph (Jean) and Rudolph (Jean) of Detroit, MI; and husband of 42 years, Casmere J. Plewa. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Wendy) of Midland, MI, Michael (Tina) of Holland, OH, and David (Tami) of Auburn, CA; grandchildren, Kelly (Chaz), Anthony (Lindsey), Luke, Jake, Spencer (Vicky), Jordan, Caileigh; and great grandchildren, Spencer Jr. and Emery.
Services for Veronica will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Sunset Village and Ashanti Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019