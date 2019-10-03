Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Dearborn, MI
Victor Borowski Obituary
Victor Borowski

- - September 25, 2019 Victor Joseph Borowski joined Jane, his wife of 60 years, in the house of our Lord. Victor is surived by his brother David Borowski (Virginia); five children: Victor, Mary (Gordon), Anne (Thomas), Carol (Stephen) and Janel (David); six grandchildren: Devin, Victoria, Robert John, Megan, Mitchel, and Nathan. He was preceded by his parents Joseph and Ann Borowski, his wife Jane and son Garrett. Memorial service on Saturday, October 12th at Sacred Heart Church , Dearborn 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
