Taylor - Victor Hurych, of Taylor, passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dear father of Mary Louise, Ann Marie, and Victor, Jr. (Diane). Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Memorial gathering on Tuesday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Family and friends will share memories at 11:00AM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Family suggests memorial contributions to Sokol Detroit. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
