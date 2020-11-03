Victor James Shanley



Victor James Shanley, age 75; Vic was born in San Diego, California on August 12, 1945. Vic spent most of his life in Michigan and finally lived in Indiana. Vic passed away suddenly on October 30, 2020. Vic is survived by his wife Mary Shanley, children Kari Shanley, Eric Shanley, Kristin (Vincent) D'Angelo, Jennifer Shanley (Steve Krauss) and stepchildren Jay (Angie) Anglin and Ryan Anglin. Grandchildren Lauren, Mitchell, RJ, Susan, Elizabeth, Landon, Evianna, Adalynn and Reed. Siblings Richard Shanley, Frank (Sally) Shanley, Jean (Paul) Kussrow, John (Mary) Shanley, Al (Jean) Shanley, Pat (Cindy) Shanley and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Bernice Shanley and his sister Marion Shanley. Vic always had a happy thought or words of encouragement to share. He loved to travel and genuinely enjoyed life. He will be missed by his many friends and family. A memorial service will be held in 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store