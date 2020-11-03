1/1
Victor James Shanley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor James Shanley

Victor James Shanley, age 75; Vic was born in San Diego, California on August 12, 1945. Vic spent most of his life in Michigan and finally lived in Indiana. Vic passed away suddenly on October 30, 2020. Vic is survived by his wife Mary Shanley, children Kari Shanley, Eric Shanley, Kristin (Vincent) D'Angelo, Jennifer Shanley (Steve Krauss) and stepchildren Jay (Angie) Anglin and Ryan Anglin. Grandchildren Lauren, Mitchell, RJ, Susan, Elizabeth, Landon, Evianna, Adalynn and Reed. Siblings Richard Shanley, Frank (Sally) Shanley, Jean (Paul) Kussrow, John (Mary) Shanley, Al (Jean) Shanley, Pat (Cindy) Shanley and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Bernice Shanley and his sister Marion Shanley. Vic always had a happy thought or words of encouragement to share. He loved to travel and genuinely enjoyed life. He will be missed by his many friends and family. A memorial service will be held in 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home
2290 Provident Court
Warsaw, IN 46580
(574) 267-7123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved