Victor Ptasznik
Troy - Victor F. Ptasznik passed away on August 7, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He was 73 years of age. Vic was born in Detroit on September 7, 1945 to Agnes and Victor E. Ptasznik. He grew up on the east side of Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park where he attended St. Ambrose Grade School and Austin High School (1963). He received his B.A. In Journalism from the University of Michigan in 1967 and his Law degree from U of M in 1970. Vic was a partner with Jaffe, Raitt, Heuer, and Weiss specializing in banking and commercial finance. He retired in 2005 and pursued an active retirement with family and friends at the family cottage, travel with Peggy his wife of 49 years, golf, and building beautiful furniture his family will always treasure. He put his journalism degree to good use publishing several articles in finance journals and Fine Woodworking magazine. He is survived by wife Peggy; sons David (Casey) and John (Julie); and grandsons, Liam, Brendan and Michael to whom he was proud Papa. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday August 17, 2019; Visitation with the family will take place from 10:30am until the time of Mass 11a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, 15020 Hampton, Grosse Pointe Park 48230. Inurnment at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit will take place at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Vic's name be directed to Adult Day Service at Older Persons Commission, 650 Letica Dr., Rochester, Michigan 48307 where he enjoyed many activities with caring people as he lived through Alzheimer's. Please visit Mr. Ptasznik's online memorial tribute at www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019