1/1
Victor Reynolds
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Reynolds

Brighton - His Legacy… Victor Wayne Reynolds, passed away December 4 2020. He was born on September 15, 1940, in Sardis, Mississippi to Victor Theopolis and Daphne (Goode) Reynolds. Victor married the love of his life, Geraldine "Deanie" Wallace, on March 3, 1961, in Hamburg, Michigan. Victor spent over 20 years working for General Motors, including at their proving grounds. He loved golfing, softball, and bowling. Victor coached children in baseball, and could often be found in his own backyard, teaching the neighborhood kids, how to play. Victor was a devoted Wolverine fan. He also did delivery for Meals on Wheels. He loved dancing, and was a good cook. The kids in his neighborhood loved him, and would often stop by for a visit. Victor's favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandchildren. His family will miss his sense of humor, how he could sometimes be stubborn, and his devotion to family.

His Family… Victor will be missed by his children, Victor K. Reynolds, Christine (Ryan) Shoen; siblings, Lynn Reynolds, Andy (Sharon) Reynolds; grandchildren, Cameron Reynolds, Jack Reynolds, Cassie Converse, Melissa Patrick, Daniel Patrick; daughter-in-law, Theresa Reynolds; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by wife, Geraldine "Deanie" Reynolds; parents, Victor Theopolis and Daphne Reynolds; daughter, Gayanne (James) Patrick; and six sisters.

His Farewell… Victor's family and friends will gather Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4-8 pm. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His Community Farewell will be held privately on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 3 p.m. A livestream of the Farewell will be available on Borek Jennings Facebook page. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Salvation Army of Livingston County. Please leave a message of comfort for Victor's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved