Victor Reynolds
Brighton - His Legacy… Victor Wayne Reynolds, passed away December 4 2020. He was born on September 15, 1940, in Sardis, Mississippi to Victor Theopolis and Daphne (Goode) Reynolds. Victor married the love of his life, Geraldine "Deanie" Wallace, on March 3, 1961, in Hamburg, Michigan. Victor spent over 20 years working for General Motors, including at their proving grounds. He loved golfing, softball, and bowling. Victor coached children in baseball, and could often be found in his own backyard, teaching the neighborhood kids, how to play. Victor was a devoted Wolverine fan. He also did delivery for Meals on Wheels. He loved dancing, and was a good cook. The kids in his neighborhood loved him, and would often stop by for a visit. Victor's favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandchildren. His family will miss his sense of humor, how he could sometimes be stubborn, and his devotion to family.
His Family… Victor will be missed by his children, Victor K. Reynolds, Christine (Ryan) Shoen; siblings, Lynn Reynolds, Andy (Sharon) Reynolds; grandchildren, Cameron Reynolds, Jack Reynolds, Cassie Converse, Melissa Patrick, Daniel Patrick; daughter-in-law, Theresa Reynolds; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by wife, Geraldine "Deanie" Reynolds; parents, Victor Theopolis and Daphne Reynolds; daughter, Gayanne (James) Patrick; and six sisters.
His Farewell… Victor's family and friends will gather Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4-8 pm. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His Community Farewell will be held privately on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 3 p.m. A livestream of the Farewell will be available on Borek Jennings Facebook page. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
