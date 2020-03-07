|
|
Victor Teran
Canyon Lake, TX - Victor Teran, 68, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at his home in Canyon Lake, Texas. Victor lived every moment with passion and love and joy. His incredible spirit was present even as he faced the ravages of ALS in the past several years.
Victor, who retired at 48, had achieved his life goal of being a full-time Texan when he moved to The Groves, Texas following 30 years at General Motors as a mechanic in Detroit, Livonia and Oklahoma City. Victor mainly travelled across the country on his motorcycle, swimming daily and enjoying the presence of his loved ones and friends. He most recently relocated to the Texas Hill Country to enjoy beauty and peace.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur; and his sister, Maria LaForest. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his mother, Juanita; his children: Simona (Scott) Fisher, Carlsbad NM; Victor (Laura), Norman, OK; and Jesse (Katy), San Antonio. Also, his sister Marissa (Wayne) Riddell, Georgia; and brothers Arthur (Sharon), and Luis (Marion); and brother-in-law Steven LaForest, Michigan. Victor was especially proud of his ten grandchildren, one great-grandson and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that will carry on in his memory.
Victor served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1974 and will receive military honors as he is interred at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio on March 13, 2020, at 1:30 pm. To honor Victor, please care for your loved ones and be kind to all.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020