Victoria A. Klapec
Victoria A. Klapec

Canton - July 16, 2020 age 80. Beloved wife of Casimer. Loving mother of Stephen (Nancy) Klapec, and Cathy (Ron) Skudlarek. Proud grandmother of Lauren, Anthony, Lydia, Jillian, and Nolan. Dear brother of Philip (Pat) Walny, Howard Walny, Margaret (John) Ozga, Mark Walny, and the late Louis (Marilyn) Walny. Visitation Sunday, July 19th 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Funeral Mass Monday, July 20th 10:30 AM at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Rd., Canton. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
