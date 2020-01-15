|
|
Victoria Janice Angelosanto
Victoria Janice Angelosanto was born on March 3, 1949 in Detroit, MI. She passed away on January 10, 2020 at Angela Hospice with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband Domenico and her 2 children Dion (Annemarie) and Robyn (John); 4 grandchildren Dominic, Isabelle, Madison, and Anthony; 5 siblings Helena, Norma, Charles, Cindy, and Marihelen.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 2:00pm to 7:00 pm with a 7:30pm scripture service at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 10:00am at St. Mary Cause of Our Joy in Westland. Family and friends may gather at the church before the service at 9:30 am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020