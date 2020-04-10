|
Victoria Kurajian
West Bloomfield - Victoria Kurajian (née: Ohanesian), age 88, of West Bloomfield, Michigan.
Beloved wife of the late Professor George Masrob Kurajian Sr. for 60 years. Loving mother of George Jr, Matthew (Nancy) and Mary. Dear sister of Aram Ohanesian. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Lisa (Sean), Phillip (Danielle), Scott, Karen, and Olivia. Beloved great-grandmother of Evelyn. Daughter of the late Charles and Mary Ohanesian. Daughter-in-law of the late Masrob S. and Eva Kurajian. Survived by many cousins, relatives, and friends.
Vicky, as she was known to her friends, was born in Detroit on March 3, 1932. She was educated in Detroit Public Schools and attended Northwestern High School and Wayne State University. She was an active member in her academic, professional, social, and church communities.
Vicky was rarely still. Whether she was cooking traditional Armenian recipes for her family, mending a ripped garment, or actively playing with the children in the family, she was always doing something for someone else.
To all that knew and loved her recognized that she exuberated unparalleled kindness and generosity. Victoria was a natural caregiver. As a dedicated mother, Vicky treasured her three children and always wanted to hear of their latest news. She especially loved her role as Grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She will be dearly missed and forever treasured in our hearts.
