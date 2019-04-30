|
|
Victoria McCuish
- - April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas for 29 years. Dear mother of Katy Edwards (Kyle). Dearest sister of Daniel Sovran (Cindy), Ralph Sovran (LouAnn) and Andrew Sovran (Nancy). Predeceased by parents Gino and Kathryn. Also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd, Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 630 Harmon at Woodland, Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Chosen Ranch, P.O. Box 190, Lincoln MI, 48742.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019