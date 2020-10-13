1/1
Vilma Y. Marone
Grosse Pointe Woods - Vilma Y. Marone (nee Osborne), passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 91. Vilma was the beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Justin Marone (Judy), Susan Jones (the late Bob), Rick Marone (Sheila), Louise Gates (Chris), John (Aloyna) Marone, Michael Marone (Nicole) and the late Ann Marone; dearest grandmother of Michelle, Julia, Jessica, Jack, Nicholas, Alexandra, Joshua, August, Christina, Valera, and Alexis; and great-grandmother of Mallaury and Claire. Her loved ones noted that she will be remembered for her love of family. Vilma enjoyed listening to classical music, attending plays and gardening. Vilma will lie in state Friday, Oct. 16, from 10:30 a.m. until time of the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 15020 Hampton, Grosse Pointe Park, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 18430 Utica Road, Roseville. Due to COVID-19 precautions, face masks must be worn, social distancing will be observed and attendees' temperatures will be taken upon entry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, thecapuchins.org; or the National Shrine of St. Jude, shrineofstjude.org. Share a memory at verheyden.org.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
