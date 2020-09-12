1/1
Vincent Doa Sr.
1924 - 2020
Vincent Doa Sr.

Brighton - Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 in Brighton, Michigan at the age of 96. Vincent was born in Lanusei, Sardegna, on March 12, 1924, to Priama and Joseph Doa. He immigrated to the United States in 1936 where he courageously served in the Merchant Marines during WWII. After serving in the war, he met the love of his life, Jennie Ann Facione, and married in Detroit on October 18, 1947. They had five children, Christine, Vincent, Joseph, Martin, and Gina. They had 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Jennie preceded his death on June 1, 2007, as did his brothers Angelo & Luigi. Vincent started Sardo Construction Company in 1956 and became successful and admired in both Commercial and Residential Construction. He spent all his free time teaching his grandchildren the values of family, hard work, and fishing. Funeral services are scheduled as follows on September 14, 2020: 10:00 am viewing and 12:00 pm service at St. Patrick Church in Brighton, Michigan. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
SEP
14
Service
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Church
