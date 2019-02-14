Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop - Sassaman Chapel
19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd)
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop - Sassaman Chapel
19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Amatangelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Frank Amatangelo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent Frank Amatangelo Obituary
VINCENT FRANK AMATANGELO

Northville - Age 69. Passed away February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith, loving father of Kathryn and Matthew. Dear brother of Frank (Celeste). Vince graduated in 1967 from U of D Jesuit High School, and went on to get his dual Bachelor's Degrees at U of M Ann Arbor in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics in 1972. He received his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering at U of M Dearborn. He was a long-time employee of Ford Aerospace and Ford Motor Company. Vince was an avid supporter of Michigan Football. His favorite pastimes were golfing, bowling and spending time in Florida and at the family cottage. Arrangements are for Memorial Visitation, Saturday, February 16, 2019, 10 am until time of service at 1:30 pm. L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop - Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.