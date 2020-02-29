Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
19800 Pembroke Ave.
Detroit, MI
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
19800 Pembroke Ave.
Detroit, MI
Vincent George Orihel

Vincent George Orihel Obituary
Vincent George Orihel

Ypsilanti - Vincent George Orihel, 68, of Ypsilanti, formerly of Farmington (32 years) and Sandusky, OH (23 Years), died peacefully at his residence with his wife and daughter, following a three-month, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Maple Heights, OH, eldest son of the late George and Jean (Petelle) Orihel, and graduated from Perkins High School in Sandusky, where he recently attended his 50th high school reunion.

After graduating from high school, Vince enlisted in the US Army and served from 1970-1973 in Thailand, Korea and Arizona. Vince received an associate degree from Terra Technical College in Ohio and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Lawrence Technical University in Southfield. Prior to his retirement in January 2019, Vince worked over 20 years at Hella Electronics Corporation in Plymouth where he was a test engineering manager. At Hella, he felt he had a great team whom he valued and supported.

Surviving is Vince's devoted wife of 40 years, Marian (Chirdon) and cherished daughter, Leslie. He is also survived by his brother Tom, sisters Joy Orihel, Therese Brock and Mary Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Vince was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia, in 2008, and two of his siblings, Rebecca Pitcher and Joseph Orihel.

Vince enjoyed golf, art, music, telling stories, being with his family, and any time spent doing these things he was happy. He will be remembered for his friendliness, empathy, strength of character, loyalty, and easy, authentic laugh. Described by many as a kind, good man with an understanding and generous heart, he was also one who could figure out and fix most anything. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between Six & Seven Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Vince will be In state Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM service at Corpus Christi Catholic Church; 19800 Pembroke Ave. Detroit, MI 48219, with Deacon Mark Springer presiding. Final resting place Great Lake National Cemetery; Holly, Michigan.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
